Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

Mavs And Nuggets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0udc_0koi2Iya00

The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Mavs have ruled out Davis Bertans, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber.

Christian Wood is questionable, while Kyrie Irving and Reggie Bullock are both probable.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without Collin Gillespie and Zeke Nnaji.

Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are both listed as questionable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CCgH_0koi2Iya00
NBA's official injury report

The Mavs come into the evening with a 31-28 record in 59 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Mavs have gone 12-18 in the 30 games they have played outside of Dallas.

As for the Nuggets, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 40-18 record in 58 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, the Nuggets have been sensational, with a 26-4 record in the 30 games they have hosted in Colorado.

As long as they can stay healthy, they should be seen as a contender.

Last season, the Mavs made the Western Conference Finals, while the Nuggets lost in the first round.

Back in December, the Mavs beat the Nuggets (on the road in Colorado) 116-115.

Luka Doncic had a triple-double (22 points, ten rebounds and 12 assists).

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Nuggets And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cowboys Cut Zeke? A Fate Like Dorsett & Emmitt
Dallas, TX1 day ago
LeBron James Is 14 Games Away From NBA History
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Anthony Davis Is Now 13 Points Away From NBA History
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
WATCH: James Harden And Dillon Brooks Get Into A Scuffle
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
BREAKING: D'Angelo Russell's Injury Status In Warriors-Lakers Game
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Steve Kerr Gives An Update On Andrew Wiggins Before Warriors-Lakers Game
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
BREAKING: Klay Thompson Made NBA History On Friday Night
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
BREAKING: Draymond Green's Final Injury Status For Warriors Game On Friday
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Mac McClung's Status For Grizzlies-76ers Game
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Devin Booker Made Phoenix Suns History On Friday Night
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Heat-Bucks Game
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Bulls Rumors: DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, More
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Heat And Bucks Injury Reports
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Trail Blazers And Kings Injury Reports
Portland, OR2 days ago
Warriors Injury Report Against The Lakers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Los Angeles Clippers Officially Sign Former NBA MVP On Wednesday Night
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Klay Thompson's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Lakers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Steph Curry's Tweet To Klay Thompson Is Going Viral
San Francisco, CA21 hours ago
Hornets And Timberwolves Injury Reports
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
BREAKING: Joel Embiid's Final Status For Grizzlies-76ers Game
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Kevin Love's Final Injury Status For Heat-Hornets Game
Charlotte, NC12 hours ago
Kevin Durant's Status For Thunder-Suns Game
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Celtics And Pacers Injury Reports
Boston, MA2 days ago
John Collins' Injury Status For Cavs-Hawks Game
Atlanta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy