Mavs And Nuggets Injury Reports

The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Mavs have ruled out Davis Bertans, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber.

Christian Wood is questionable, while Kyrie Irving and Reggie Bullock are both probable.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be without Collin Gillespie and Zeke Nnaji.

Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are both listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Mavs come into the evening with a 31-28 record in 59 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Mavs have gone 12-18 in the 30 games they have played outside of Dallas.

As for the Nuggets, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 40-18 record in 58 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, the Nuggets have been sensational, with a 26-4 record in the 30 games they have hosted in Colorado.

As long as they can stay healthy, they should be seen as a contender.

Last season, the Mavs made the Western Conference Finals, while the Nuggets lost in the first round.

Back in December, the Mavs beat the Nuggets (on the road in Colorado) 116-115.

Luka Doncic had a triple-double (22 points, ten rebounds and 12 assists).