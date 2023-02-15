Crews on scene of a brush fire in Boone County, West Virginia

UPDATE (6:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15): Charlie Spencer with the West Virginia Division of Forestry tells 13 News that the brush fire in Madison is contained and that it will be fully extinguished soon.
Spencer says the fire started at the top of a mountain.
He says the fire spread to ten acres.
Crews have been on the scene throughout the day working to put it out.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Division of Forestry was notified of a brush fire on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. in the West Madison area of Boone County, West Virginia.
According to Boone County dispatch, the fire started at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday night in a remote hill area. They say there are no injuries reported, and no county fire departments will be involved as long as the fire doesn’t come closer down the hill. Close
Authorities say the closest landmark is Scott High School, but there is no known threat to the school at this time.
Crews are working to contain and take down the flames.
