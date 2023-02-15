Open in App
Boone County, WV
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

Crews on scene of a brush fire in Boone County, West Virginia

By Monica Starks,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofSHx_0koi0mKg00

UPDATE (6:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15): Charlie Spencer with the West Virginia Division of Forestry tells 13 News that the brush fire in Madison is contained and that it will be fully extinguished soon.

Spencer says the fire started at the top of a mountain.

He says the fire spread to ten acres.

Crews have been on the scene throughout the day working to put it out.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Division of Forestry was notified of a brush fire on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. in the West Madison area of Boone County, West Virginia.

According to Boone County dispatch, the fire started at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday night in a remote hill area. They say there are no injuries reported, and no county fire departments will be involved as long as the fire doesn’t come closer down the hill.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Authorities say the closest landmark is Scott High School, but there is no known threat to the school at this time.

A Scioto County, Ohio man arrested for kidnapping, assaulting estranged wife on Valentine’s Day

Crews are working to contain and take down the flames.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Woman dies in head-on crash in Boone County, West Virginia
Charleston, WV14 hours ago
Early morning trailer fire in Sissonville, West Virginia
Sissonville, WV16 hours ago
Single-vehicle crash closes street in South Charleston, West Virginia
South Charleston, WV15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Water outage for some residents in Milton, West Virginia
Milton, WV1 day ago
Logan County, West Virginia, volunteer firefighter passes away
Logan, WV2 days ago
Road back open in front of Rural King in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
Cross Lanes, WV2 days ago
Person stabbed in leg in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Man rescued from storm drain in Cabell County, West Virginia
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Small mobile home fire in Inez, Kentucky
Inez, KY13 hours ago
Residents can return to homes after Nitro gas leak
Nitro, WV2 days ago
Man caught on camera passing school bus in Cross Lanes, West Virginia arrested
Cross Lanes, WV1 day ago
Charleston standoff suspect identified
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Police cruiser involved in 2-vehicle crash in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV3 days ago
Man arrested after fighting police in Dunbar, West Virginia
Dunbar, WV2 days ago
Highest-rated IPA-style beers made in West Virginia
Charleston, WV3 days ago
UPDATE: Man arrested after Cabell County, West Virginia, pursuit in stolen vehicle
Huntington, WV3 days ago
Woman sentenced for buying rifle for man that killed West Virginia deputy
Summersville, WV3 days ago
Watkins officially becomes Huntington Police Chief
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Woman pleads guilty in Kanawha County, West Virginia murder case
Sissonville, WV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy