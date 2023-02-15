East Lansing churches hold vigils, services for MSU students

Inside Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Lansing on Tuesday was a small but somber gathering of students and community members less than 24 hours after tragedy struck at Michigan State University.

The church is less than 2 miles from campus. Many students have spent the day focused on Monday night, wondering the best way to cope.

“I wasn't sure if I should be sitting there thinking about it all day or if I should try not think about it," MSU student Adam Guliana said. "It was hard, but I couldn't help it.”

For students like Guliana, their process involves faith and being with others who also feel the same grief.

“That's what brought me here tonight was to emphasize on the love and community," Guliana said. "That’s how you get through these hard times.”

At nearby Martin Luther Chapel, therapy dogs from Lutheran Church Charities arrived as students came for a special prayer service, and pastors lent a listening ear.

“There’s nothing I can say that’s going to make it go away, so I actually don't say much, I listen," Martin Luther Chapel's Lead Pastor Curt Dwyer said. "(I ask) How are you feeling? What can I do?”

Tom Donnely is a pastor near Oxford and is the former president of the Oxford school board. He traveled to campus to be there for students.

“I think some of the things we learned is just be present,” Donnelly said. "Oxford kids are here. Two years in a row, right? Lightning doesn't strike in the same place twice does it? And now we’ve got these teenage kids at a college of 50,000 people, so we just want to be here for them too.”

St John’s Catholic Church and Student Center was open for adoration and a mass for the victims, providing another avenue for students to heal.

“If you need healing in these ways, we can help you and the Lord can help you,” said MSU student and St. John's parishioner Connor Helsen.

While even more churches held events, many students have already left campus to be with family. However, those who stayed say it was a relief to have somewhere to be together.

“I hope more people come and I hope these events keep going on," Guliana said. "We need each other right now.”

The university-sponsored vigil is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Rock in the center of campus. Student leaders and university officials are expected to attend.