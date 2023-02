msn.com

A tech founder who didn’t pay employees for months but bought a $16 million private jet has been arrested By Ananya Bhattacharya, 11 days ago

By Ananya Bhattacharya, 11 days ago

Fore! Charges incoming. (Chris Kirchner is pictured on the far left) The co-founder of Texas-based software firm Slync has been accused of misleading investors and ...