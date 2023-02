msn.com

Transgender U.K. Teen, 16, Found Fatally Stabbed in Park, Suspects Are 2 15-Year-Olds By Christine Pelisek, 10 days ago

By Christine Pelisek, 10 days ago

Two British teens were charged Wednesday with the murder of a transgender girl who was found dead in a park Saturday. The teens, two 15-year-olds, ...