3-year-old hit, killed by vehicle at Upstate preschool

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A three-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle in the parking lot of an Upstate preschool Wednesday morning.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the toddler was hit shortly after 8 a.m. by the vehicle she got out of in the parking lot of Covenant Christian Academy located on Liberty Highway.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the investigation shows that the toddler was taken out of the vehicle at the preschool by her mother and as her mother was leaving the child ran back into the roadway and was hit by the vehicle.

Bystanders attempted to perform CPR on the toddler until EMS arrived at the scene.

The child was taken to the hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

Covenant Christian Academy said in a statement, “As Christians we are not exempt from trials or tragedies, but when these things occur, we stick together and support one another. We cherish prayers during this difficult time and for all those who are affected.”

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

