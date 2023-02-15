Developer plans retail and loft apartments at Table Talk pie store site on Green Street

WORCESTER — A Boston developer submitted its promised mixed-use proposal to renovate the two-floor Green Street building, known as the former home of The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies, to the city Planning Board.

Boston Capital Development LLC is planning to add about 15 loft-style apartments above about 12,400 square feet of commercial space on the ground level at 153 Green St., according to a preliminary site plan proposal.

It is the second phase of the project in Boston Capital's development of the former space that housed the Table Talk Pies factory and pie shop and extended into the former Smokestack Urban Barbecue property at 139 Green St.

The application calls for new construction as well as rehabilitation and renovation of the building.

In addition, a new paved driveway at Spruce and Green streets would add about 35 parking spaces to the property, according to the application.

In the meantime, The Pie Store was moved to a temporary home at 65 Green St. in November.

According to the application for the Smokestack project, the first phase of Boston Capital's plan consists of building a multistory apartment complex at the former Table Talk Pies factory site. The city held a groundbreaking for that part of the project in October.

The third phase of the project consists of developing the Smokestack Urban Barbecue building — a neighboring portion of the former Table Talk Pies property on Washington Street — into an eight-story mixed-use apartment complex with 375 units, retail space and a seven-story parking garage.

The planning board conditionally approved a preliminary site plan for the third phase of the project by North Carolina-based Quarterra Multifamily Communities Feb. 1.

Planning board members and resident Allen Fletcher voiced concerns at the meeting that the parking garage could deprive the street of activity, and the developer promised to evaluate the garage.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Developer plans retail and loft apartments at Table Talk pie store site on Green Street