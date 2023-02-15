Open in App
Augusta, GA
See more from this location?
WJBF

Salute to Service | Being blind hasn’t slowed down veteran Woodrow Fryer from helping others

By Brandon Dawson,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wR1R_0kohHZoO00

(WJBF) – Woodrow Fryer is a veteran and pastor who devotes his time to serving his community. He says his time in the Marine Corps changed his life.

“Really it saved my life because everything in Augusta was kind of going crazy in the 80’s. The drug trade popping off and everything and I saw a lot of people getting in trouble. So, I ran and joined the Marines to get away from everything and when I got up in there, it really changed my life forever. So, I put 10 years in the Marines and then I switched over to the Air Force in the Gulf War,” said Fryer.

Woodrow started losing his sight in 2008, but that hasn’t slowed down his mission to help others.

“I do everything from feed people out of my refrigerator, to me and my daughter; we cut checks. We give cash to people who are running low. We’re not a charitable organization. We don’t really have it to give but we give from the heart,” said Fryer.

“Every time you call him he’s there. He can help you. He’s there. It’s hard to find people who will help others but when you find someone that will help others, that’s good,” said Andre Crawford of Hull Evangelist Ministries.

“If he knows someone that will provide a service that he cannot provide at the time, he will definitely get you together with that person,” said Trena Huff, a member of the Blind Veterans Association.

Fryer now serves as the President of the Blind Veterans Association in Augusta. He says losing his vision only enhanced his ability to help others.

“I was blind but now I see. When I had 20/20 vision I saw with my eyes but I never used my intellect. I never used my spirituality to see nothing. I was always based on what I could see with my natural eyes but when I lost my clarity of vision, then my spiritual eyes became open and I saw the world in a different light,” said Fryer.

ALSO ON WJBF: WJBF Salute To Service | Bryant Reid

“It gives him more insight on other things than just the surface. He doesn’t just look at the appearance of something, because of course he can’t see it. So, he has to look deeper,” said Huff.

“We try to help people every day and we want everyone to know that we have a Blind Veterans Association right here in Augusta, Georgia, and we’re going to be here from now on and grow our unit. So, if you want to help, call us. If you need prayer, call us. Need guidance, call us. Whatever you need, give us a call. We’re here to help you,” said Fryer.

With his love for his country and desire to help those in need, it’s no surprise Woodrow Fryer is the recipient of this month’s Salute to Service Award.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qJDw_0kohHZoO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGewC_0kohHZoO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010y5w_0kohHZoO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZAnP_0kohHZoO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnOl2_0kohHZoO00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
AU Health’s AirCare program opens permanent hangar
Augusta, GA1 day ago
WJBF Honoring Black History Special 2023
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Thomson mom raising funds for 2 y.o. son in need of heart transplant
Thomson, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Community Work Day in Barnwell
Barnwell, SC19 hours ago
‘Bounty’ offered up for Bradford Pear trees in Aiken
Aiken, SC1 day ago
USC Aiken gets $2,000 donation to help military students
Aiken, SC2 days ago
Graniteville remembers train crash following Ohio derailment
Graniteville, SC2 days ago
Honoring Black History, Sharing Our Stories: Cedar Grove Cemetery
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Great grills, great business: recteq
Evans, GA10 hours ago
City of Waynesboro to build homes through CHIP for families
Waynesboro, GA2 days ago
Paine College officially launches its annual fundraiser
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Augusta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosts showcase for local filmmakers
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Women To Watch: Raye Mays
Augusta, GA3 days ago
New North Augusta Dept. of Public Safety HQ groundbreaking, concerns addressed
North Augusta, SC1 day ago
More controversy as North Augusta Public Safety breaks ground
North Augusta, SC1 day ago
60’s era ‘fallout shelter’ signs still hang out in Warrenton
Warrenton, GA1 day ago
MCG leads the charge in treating seizures in epilepsy patients
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Workers appreciate the impact Former President Jimmy Carter has on Habitat for Humanity
Augusta, GA2 days ago
New health research at Augusta University aims impact Georgia public health
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Augusta Parks and Recreation celebrates Black History
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Golden Harvest breaks ground on new Augusta facility
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Local baby feeding experts share tips for families dealing with formula shortage, recalls
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Art exhibition, Bullets and Bandaids, looks to bridge connection between civilians and veterans
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Gun found on student at Grovetown High School
Grovetown, GA1 day ago
Augusta Commissioner not interested in recommended ambulance provider
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Crime tops business district, north side in Aiken
Aiken, SC3 days ago
Honoring Black History: Legacy of Augusta Mini Theatre
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Bullets and Bandaids organization showcases veterans art work for healing
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Augusta Fest returns to Augusta Mall
Augusta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy