Wyoming News

Reports: Suspended WR Calvin Ridley applies for reinstatement

By Field Level Media,

10 days ago

Suspended Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley applied to the NFL for reinstatement on Wednesday, multiple outlets reported.

The league suspended Ridley last March 7 through at least the 2022 season and said he could ask for the suspension to be lifted on Feb. 15, 2023.

Ridley admitted to placing $1,500 in wagers on NFL games in 2021. He bet on games between Nov. 23-28, 2021, when he was away from his then-team, the Atlanta Falcons, for personal reasons.

"I don't have a gambling problem," Ridley tweeted after the suspension was announced.

The Jaguars acquired Ridley at the trade deadline last Nov. 1, sending a 2023 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder that could potentially become a second-round pick to the Falcons.

"This is an opportunity to add a proven playmaker to our already talented wide receiver room as we continue to build our roster for 2023 and beyond," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said in a statement at the time.

Ridley, 28 , hasn't played since Week 7 of the 2021 season. He finished that season with 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Since being selected No. 26 overall by the Falcons in the 2018 draft, Ridley has 248 catches for 3,342 yards and 28 TDs in 49 games (35 starts). --Field Level Media

