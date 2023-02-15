OREO, Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away free cakes

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries in locations across North America are giving away free OREO Cookies & Cream “Bundtlets” on one day next month, the food company announced.

The first 111 guests at each bakery on Monday, Mar. 6, at 1:11 p.m. local time will receive the free cake, OREO’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cake, in honor of OREO’s 111th birthday. The sweet treat features Nothing Bundt Cakes’ classic white cake baked with OREO Cookie pieces and crowned with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting.

“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic OREO cookie,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes are found in 40 states and Canada.

For customers unable to make the Mar. 6 date, they can purchase their own OREO Cookies & Cream Bundtlet in all different sizes, from bite-sized Bundtinis and miniature Bundtlets to 8- or 10-inch, according to officials. The offer lasts until Mar. 26.

