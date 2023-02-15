Ohio State Pulls Out of 2024, 2025 Games with Huskies

No reason given for Big Ten school's change of heart.

Ohio State has backed out of its 2024 and 2025 football games with the University of Washington for reasons not immediately clear, apparently willing to pay significant monetary penalties to do so.

This intersectional series, agreed to and announced in April, 2017, called for the Buckeyes to play at Husky Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024, and for the Huskies to travel to Columbus for a return match on Sept. 13, 2025.

With the changing landscape of college football and rich TV media rights, it's possible Ohio State has a better offer for those dates.

Or, as in the case of Florida State which pulled out of series with the UW three decades earlier, it simply doesn't want to play a program on the rise again in a non-conference setting.

“We are very disappointed that our student-athletes, staff and Husky Nation won’t get to experience these two games with Ohio State,” UW athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “Everyone has had these dates circled for a number of years and we were looking forward to these opportunities to compete against the Buckeyes.

The UW and Ohio State have met 12 times since 1957, with the Buckeyes winning nine of them, including the most recent matchup, 28-23 in the 2019 Rose Bowl.

However in Seattle, the Huskies have beaten the Buckeyes twice, including 40-7 in 1986.

The Ohio State pullout means the Huskies likely won't get to face 4-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, a UW commit who flipped to the Big Ten school this past December.

