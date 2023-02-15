What's next for longtime Palm Beach Central coach Jason Pitman after surprising exit

WELLINGTON − After 10 years at the helm of Palm Beach Central hoops, head coach Jason Pitman announced he is parting ways with the Broncos.

In an official statement released on his personal Twitter account, the Broncos' longtime leader said: "To see the positive growth of our student-athletes year after year is a true testament to everyone who had a hand in our program."

A social studies teacher by day at Central, Pitman said it was his choice to step away, excited to "explore a different teaching opportunity" at a "new" school, although he told the Post he doesn't plan on coaching basketball at this time.

King's Academy girls hoops coach Chris Race was joined by a number of peers in the area, including Central formers like football coach Santino Ierulli, in wishing Pitman good luck moving forward.

Pitman was just the third coach since the Bronco boys first hit the hardwood in 2003. He finished with a career record of 131-94, going 17-10 in his last season.

"I am eternally grateful for those individuals who invested their time and energy to help build and maintain our program," Pitman said, adding he will "forever treasure" the memories and achievements made with the Broncos.

Ever the member of a difficult district, Central met its end in 2022 at the hands of Class 7A powerhouse Lake Worth.

The top-ranked Trojans wiped four-seed Central out by 33 points in the second round of districts, marking the sixth time in Pitman's tenure the Broncos played their final game in the district semifinals.

The preceding 2021 season was a milestone for Pitman and the Broncos as they qualified for the postseason for the first time in school history. Central went 21-4 before suffering a region quarterfinal loss to rival Wellington in overtime.

"I am extremely proud of everything we accomplished," Pitman said.

Emilee Smarr is the high school sports reporter for the Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.