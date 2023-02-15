The Woodridge Competition Cheerleading program made a clean -- and historical -- sweep in the Metro Athletic Conference Cheerleading Championship on Feb. 5 at Field High School. Both the high school and middle school teams took first place among all the MAC competitors, making school history with the first league victory for the district for both teams.

While Woodridge has had a competition cheerleading program for four years, this was just the second consecutive year the MAC Cheerleading programs have participated in a league competition. Teams perform a “game day” style routine, utilizing the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators scoresheets. They are judged on a band dance, fight song, cheer, and chant. From here, the Bulldogs will set their sights on the official OASSA state competition for the high school level which will be at Big Walnut High School in Sunbury on March 4. Woodridge qualified for this competition at the regional in January.

The high school team consists of senior Re’Anna Taylor, junior Cadence Bragg, sophomores Faith Johnson and Breya Taylor, and freshmen Samantha Baker, Kiley Mayner, Regan Palmer, Aspen Petrovich, Gracie Springer, and Alvinus Zabay.

The middle school team consists of 8th graders London Harris, Natalie Harsey, Penelope Watts, and 7th graders Addison Blaser, Madison Gish, Emma Hartman, Julia Hendryx, Aleah Peterson, Raya Sperrazza, Savanna Tromp, and Lexi Winter.

The high school team is coached by Amy Rogers and Tetyana Bissell and the middle school team is coached by Amy Rogers, Tetyana Bissell, and Morgan Padgett.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Woodridge Competition Cheerleading shines in MAC Cheerleading Championship