20 years after The Station nightclub fire, a look at fire inspections across RI

Twenty years ago a significant chapter in the history of Rhode Island was written.

Most every Rhode Islander — and some from beyond the state's borders — of a certain age has a story to tell about The Station nightclub fire. Maybe they were there, knew someone who was or someone who helped that day whether it was first responders or good samaritans. Those without a tie probably still recall where they were when they first heard the news of what happened on the night of Feb. 20, 2003.

Today, the memorial on the site in West Warwick serves as a reminder of the 100 who died and hundreds that were injured. It's not the only thing left in wake of the tragedy.

The Journal's Antonia Farzan talked with fire marshals from across Rhode Island to learn more about how fire inspections have changed and the ability to keep up with additional regulations that followed the fire.

Read her story to find out what she found, which municipalities are adapting and those communities that are struggling to keep up.

