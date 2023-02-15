Passaic gets $4 million from feds to help build downtown parking garage

PASSAIC — The city moved closer to building its proposed $14 million parking garage on Wednesday with a $4 million check from the federal government.

The ceremonial, oversized check was delivered by Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-Paterson, and will help pay for the 300-space parking deck that will alleviate the shortage of spaces in the city's downtown shopping district.

The money comes from the 2023 Omnibus bill passed by Congress in late 2022. Pascrell said he was able to secure $34 million for his district's constituents in the bill.

"Government works best when it invests in our cities and towns," Pascrell said.

Slated to be erected on Passaic Street across from City Hall, the parking garage will be multipurpose, with office and retail.

The parking garage is just the latest in more than $50 million in improvements slated for the city's downtown area. It includes a $6 million bus depot on Main Avenue and a $30 million r edesign/realignment of that street.

The garage works in conjunction with the city's overall redevelopment for the downtown, which includes new zoning that encourages mixed-use development with housing and retail. One proposed building reaches 10 stories high.

The city has seen tens of millions of dollars in new investments in part because of the state and federal government's commitment to investing in the city, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said.

Better parking and access to public transportation, along with more housing, will strengthen the already vibrant shopping district, said Council President Gary Schaer.

The parking deck is essentially ready to go out to bid, said the city's Business Administrator Rick Fernandez. Plans may have to be tweaked a bit as the additional $4 million will allow the city to add some high-tech bells and whistles.

Lora said he hopes to add sensors that keep track of the lot's capacity and space availability by level.

Fernandez said he hopes the bids can be advertised and awarded in the upcoming months.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Passaic gets $4 million from feds to help build downtown parking garage