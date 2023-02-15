Tesla is officially opening up its Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs

Image: Tesla

Well, that rumor became reality very quickly.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Biden administration asked Elon Musk to open Tesla’s Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles in the United States in order to receive a cut of the country’s $7.5 billion infrastructure plan. Less than two days after that rumor surfaced, the White House confirmed that’s exactly what is happening.

In a fact sheet uploaded to its website, the White House announced “New Standards and Major Progress for a Made-in-America National Network of Electric Vehicle Chargers.” As part of the announcement, the executive branch revealed that Tesla will make at least 7,500 chargers available to non-Tesla EVs by the end of 2024. It has also committed to double its charging network in the country.

Tesla, for the first time, will open a portion of its U.S. Supercharger and Destination Charger network to non-Tesla EVs, making at least 7,500 chargers available for all EVs by the end of 2024. The open chargers will be distributed across the United States. They will include at least 3,500 new and existing 250 kW Superchargers along highway corridors to expand freedom of travel for all EVs, and Level 2 Destination Charging at locations like hotels and restaurants in urban and rural locations. All EV drivers will be able to access these stations using the Tesla app or website. Additionally, Tesla will more than double its full nationwide network of Superchargers, manufactured in Buffalo, New York.

In addition to Tesla, the White House noted a number of initiatives from Hertz, bp, General Motors, Electrify America, Mercedes-Benz, ChargePoint, Volvo, and Ford to expand charging stations across the country over the next few years.

By opening up its charging network, Tesla will gain access to some of the $7.5 billion that the country has earmarked for investment in EV charging. The company’s charging network has gained a reputation as being the most widespread and reliable for EV owners, so making it available to non-Tesla EVs is a big win for electric vehicle owners who don’t have a Tesla but have wanted access to the network.

The news comes a couple of weeks before Elon Musk is set to unveil “Master Plan 3” at Tesla’s Investor Day on March 1st.