The feeling of legacy: Sailing from Washington to Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – For some, sailing from one part of the world to another is a bucket list goal. For others it is a way to continue a family legacy.

Woody Brown Jr. is planning to sail from the state of Washington to Oahu during the spring in honor of his late father Woody Brown Sr.

Woody Brown Sr. is famous for building the first modern-day catamaran and although he passed in the early 2000s, many people still honor his life and legacy to this day.

His son, Woody Brown Jr., plans to sail from the west coast of the United States to the island of Oahu by the end of March or early April, if weather permits. He said being a father himself has taught him the importance of honoring family legacies and continuing what his father has started.

“I want to continue my family legacy,” said Woody Brown Jr. “I want to just keep going and hopefully have something to pass on to my kids.”

Woody said he has hired a team of people to help him build his very own modern-day catamaran just like his father invented decades ago. The plan is to build one from the ground up in hopes of connecting with his father and continuing his love of sailing to his family line.

“I’m going to have a total of six people including myself join me on the journey,” said Woody. “Just a couple of employees and friends that I feel comfortable with.”

He said he has never sailed this far before but is excited for the challenge. Taking on this adventure of a lifetime is something he doesn’t ever want to forget.

Gabriel Cole is a recording artist that goes by the name of Collture and will be joining Woody on this journey.

Collture said he will be documenting the process of building the catamaran and sailing it from Washington to Oahu.

“Unpacking some of these emotions that I don’t hear talked about enough. Like the feeling of legacy, the feeling of lost and what the feeling of being important, said Collture. “Also, how influential parents can be in people’s lives.”

Collture said Woody walks in his father’s footsteps and will pass it on to his children. Which is why it is important to highlight this amazing story.

According to Woody, the catamaran they are building is about 80 percent complete, and they are in the final stages of putting on the finishing touches.

“With the build now it’s about him buttoning everything up and getting water tested with the Coast Guard,” said Collture.

Woody said he isn’t nervous about the long journey across the Pacific Ocean but more concerned about how his catamaran will fit on the beaches of Waikiki.

“Not so much in the journey. My nerves are if the boat will work on Waikiki Beach,” said Woody. I know it will and everything I helped designed for this boat is for Waikiki Beach and there is something in the back of my mind that says it might not go.”

The journey should take Woody and his crew four to six weeks depending on the current weather conditions.