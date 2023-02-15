Open in App
San Marcos, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Cal State San Marcos expanding guaranteed admission to new school districts

By City News Service,

10 days ago
SAN MARCOS (CNS) - Cal State San Marcos will expand the number of school districts at which students are guaranteed admission if they meet certain criteria, officials announced Wednesday.

The five new districts are Bonsall Unified School District, Guajome Schools, Hemet Unified School District, Poway Unified School District and San Dieguito Union High School District.

College President Ellen Neufeldt will sign a memorandum of understanding with the school districts during the university's annual meeting with local superintendents on March 1.

The new districts will join 10 already in "The Alliance," CSUSM's regionally focused initiative "intended to create a comprehensive pathway to college access and success," according to college documents.

The districts with existing guaranteed admission are Carlsbad Unified School District, Escondido Union High School District, Fallbrook Union High School District, Lake Elsinore Unified School District, Murrieta Valley Unified School District, Oceanside Unified School District, San Marcos Unified School District, Temecula Valley Unified School District, Valley Center/Pauma Unified School District and Vista Unified School District.

Under the agreements, students are guaranteed admission if they reach particular standards, and they're also supported by a peer mentoring program in their first year at CSUSM and ongoing assistance through graduation.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

