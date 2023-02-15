Open in App
Round Rock, TX
universitystar.com

Round Rock campus awarded $1 million for STEM-for-all partnership

By Christian Martinez, News Contributor,

10 days ago
Texas State President Kelly Damphousse and Texas Representative John Carter secured a $1 million funding grant for the Round Rock STEM-for-All Partnership and research initiative....
