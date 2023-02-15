Advocates rally for fairness as anti-LGBTQ bills advance in Ky. Legislature
By Ryland Barton,
10 days ago
Advocates decried anti-LGBTQ bills moving through the Kentucky Legislature during a rally on Wednesday.
The annual Fairness Rally has been an opportunity for LGBTQ rights advocates to push for causes like fairness ordinances—local initiatives that protect rights to employment, housing and public accommodations based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear spoke at the rally, saying “everyone is our neighbor, no exceptions.”
“We cannot reach our full potential unless each and every one of us feels supported. Remember this is your state Capitol and as long as I’m governor, you are absolutely welcome here,” Beshear said.
Beshear is the first Kentucky governor to speak at the rally. Some Republicans have latched on to his appearances as political fodder.
During a 2020 special election rally for an eastern Kentucky legislative district, Republican state Sen. Phillip Wheeler, of Pikeville, passed around a photo of Beshear posing with a group of Fairness Rally attendees dressed in drag. In a video of the gathering, Wheeler can be heard saying the Democratic Party “is out there trying to convince our children this is the right way to live.”
And anti-LGBTQ legislation has continued to garner support in the Republican-led legislature.
“Thank you for being willing to show the people up here who you are. Thank you for coming, thank you for caring. Thank you for all the love and support that I have received since the death of my son,” Berg said.
