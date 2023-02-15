Open in App
Colorado State
Denver7 News KMGH

Got a consumer news tip for the Contact Denver7 team? Use this form

10 days ago
Investigative reporter Jaclyn Allen and the Contact Denver7 team digs deeper into issues to hold the powerful accountable and advocate for consumers in Colorado.

When things go awry and you're having trouble finding a solution, Contact Denver7 is here to listen and help. Our pledge is to find answers, solve problems and get results for you.

Use the form below to let us know about a consumer problem you are experiencing or email us at contact7@denver7.com. You can also call 303-832-7777 and press option 2.

