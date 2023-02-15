Got a consumer news tip for the Contact Denver7 team? Use this form

Investigative reporter Jaclyn Allen and the Contact Denver7 team digs deeper into issues to hold the powerful accountable and advocate for consumers in Colorado.

When things go awry and you're having trouble finding a solution, Contact Denver7 is here to listen and help. Our pledge is to find answers, solve problems and get results for you.

Use the form below to let us know about a consumer problem you are experiencing or email us at contact7@denver7.com. You can also call 303-832-7777 and press option 2.

Got a tip? Send it to the Contact7 team Use the form below to send us a comment or story idea to the Contact7 Investigates Team. You can also email Contact7@denver7.com or call our newsroom at 303-832-0200. Your name Phone number Email Share your story Confirm you're not a robot