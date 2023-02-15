MGK's Guitarist Sophie Lloyd Denied Cheating & Megan Fox's Fans Are All Over Her IG

Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist Sophie Lloyd is fighting back and denying allegations that she may have been involved in MGK's rumoured split from his fiancée Megan Fox.

Lloyd is denying claims that she cheated with the singer as fans continue to take sides between her and Megan Fox on social media.

In a statement to Page Six, Lloyd's management team says Lloyd is a professional musician who is being "needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media."

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else," the statement continued.

Lloyd's name started coming up over the Super Bowl weekend after actress Megan Fox hinted that she and MGK may have split up due to his alleged cheating.

Fox removed all the photos of MGK from her Instagram, unfollowed his account and then posted a cryptic message.

According to People, the actress posted photos and a video on Sunday along with lyrics about dishonesty from Beyonce's Lemonade album.

In the comments of that post, one person wrote, "He probably got with Sophie," seemingly implying that Kelly got together with his guitarist.

The Transformers actress wrote back, "Maybe I got with Sophie," and later deleted her entire Instagram account.

Since then, fans of both Fox and Lloyd have been commenting on Lloyd's Instagram posts about the cheating allegations.

Some people are clearly taking Fox's side, calling Lloyd a "cheater," and others calling Fox "hotter" than Lloyd.

Another comment reads, "home-wrecking isn’t cute."

Others are asking Lloyd for the truth, writing, "did you cause the break-up?"

However, a lot of other people who commented are backing Lloyd and showing their support.

"Leave this woman alone and appreciate her shredding!!" one person wrote on a video of Lloyd playing the guitar.

"Guys Megan already shot the rumors down so please stop labeling this woman as a bad person for something she didn’t even do!!! Y’all hear a rumor and RUN with it," another person wrote.

Fox and MGK were spotted out together on Valentine Day, and they had not made any breakup announcement as of Wednesday afternoon.

MGK still has his Instagram account up and has pics with Fox.