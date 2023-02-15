Open in App
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

Saints restructure Marcus Maye’s contract, save nearly $5 million in cap space

By Jack Culotta, Jr.,

10 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Saints are taking first steps in something every NFL team has to accomplish by March 15: getting under the cap.

New Orleans Saints officially add 5 assistant coaches to the staff

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Saints have restructured safety Marcus Maye’s contract, converting $6.07 million of his 2023 compensation into a signing bonus. This move by the front office will save around $4.85 million in cap space.

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

The Saints are currently second-to-last among NFL teams in cap space, but these numbers are inevitably changing each day as all 32 teams must work with $224.8 million in 2023. The amount is a new league record, increasing from the 2022 cap of $208.2 million. On March 15, 2023, the NFL’s Top 51 Rule becomes effective, meaning all clubs must be under the 2023 Salary Cap prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time.

Below is a list of the bottom six NFL teams, according to OverTheCap.com:

27           Buffalo Bills                       $-20,511,462

28           Minnesota Vikings           $-21,079,469

29           Tennessee Titans             $-23,687,933

30           Jacksonville Jaguars         $-32,531,191

31           New Orleans Saints         $-52,525,434

32           Tampa Bay Buccaneers  $-55,714,949

