Selena Gomez Says the New Music She’s Working on Is ‘Powerful, Strong’ & ‘Very Pop’

Rise, Selenators! Fresh off the release of Only Murders in the Building season two and her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me , Selena Gomez is giving her fans yet another thing to be excited about. In an interview with Vanity Fair , published on Wednesday (Feb. 15), the Disney Channel alum revealed that she has been hard at work at the studio and teased what her fans can expect from her next record.

“The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through. It’s really powerful, strong, very pop,” Gomez said of her yet-to-be-titled project. “The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”

The Rare Beauty founder explained that while wants to make upbeat tracks for her fans to devour, she would much more prefer making a different type of music instead. “If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile,” Gomez shared elsewhere in the interview.

Though the pop star shared little details about her upcoming project, the teaser likely provides a sigh of relief to fans expecting new music from her. Gomez has not released a studio album since Rare , which arrived three years ago in January 2020. The set crowned the Billboard 200 , and spent a total of 26 weeks on the all genre chart. By March 2021, Gomez returned with her Spanish language EP, Revelación , which debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard 200; on Top Latin Albums , the EP peaked at No. 1 and spent 20 weeks on the chart.