$84 million in Super Bowl wagers placed in Pennsylvania

By George Stockburger,

10 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says more than $84 million was wagered on the Super Bowl through retail and online sportsbooks.

With the Philadelphia Eagles playing in the big game, the gaming control board says the $84,313,189 wagered this year was a 19% increase from last season’s Super Bowl.

Money available for Pennsylvanians with Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl related names

After payouts, the revenue is expected to be $29,722,902, up more than $25 million from last year.

The sports wagering handle and revenue is as follows with comparisons to wagering on the previous three Super Bowls:

Super Bowl Handle Retail 2023 $10,316,188
Super Bowl Handle Retail 2022 $6,938,462
Super Bowl Handle Retail 2021 $6,137,478
Super Bowl Handle Retail 2020 $6,728,544
Super Bowl Handle Online 2023 $73,997,001
Super Bowl Handle Online 2022 $61,106,349
Super Bowl Handle Online 2021 $47,497,202
Super Bowl Handle Online 2020 $24,035,942
Total Super Bowl Handle 2023 $84,313,189
Total Super Bowl Handle 2022 $68,044,810
Total Super Bowl Handle 2021 $53,634,680
Total Super Bowl Handle 2020 $30,693,942
Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2023 $4,652,018
Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2022 $697,646
Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2021 -$24,264
Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2020 -$450,894
Super Bowl Revenue Online 2023 $25,070,884
Super Bowl Revenue Online 2022 $3,877,693
Super Bowl Revenue Online 2021 $9,418,535
Super Bowl Revenue Online 2020 -$2,840,675
Total Super Bowl Revenue 2022 $29,722,902
Total Super Bowl Revenue 2022 $4,575,339
Total Super Bowl Revenue 2021 $9,394,271
Total Super Bowl Revenue 2020 -$3,334,787

The Board also reports that there were more than 793,000 online sports wagering accounts that were active during the Super Bowl weekend per data from geolocation technology service GeoComply.

Additionally, the gaming control board says GeoComply reported that it conducted more than 11.8 geolocation checks during the weekend to ensure that the wagering activity was being conducted by individuals who were within Pennsylvania and were authorized to conduct wagering on a site.

