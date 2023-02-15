$84 million in Super Bowl wagers placed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says more than $84 million was wagered on the Super Bowl through retail and online sportsbooks.

With the Philadelphia Eagles playing in the big game, the gaming control board says the $84,313,189 wagered this year was a 19% increase from last season’s Super Bowl.

After payouts, the revenue is expected to be $29,722,902, up more than $25 million from last year.

The sports wagering handle and revenue is as follows with comparisons to wagering on the previous three Super Bowls:

Super Bowl Handle Retail 2023 $10,316,188 Super Bowl Handle Retail 2022 $6,938,462 Super Bowl Handle Retail 2021 $6,137,478 Super Bowl Handle Retail 2020 $6,728,544 Super Bowl Handle Online 2023 $73,997,001 Super Bowl Handle Online 2022 $61,106,349 Super Bowl Handle Online 2021 $47,497,202 Super Bowl Handle Online 2020 $24,035,942 Total Super Bowl Handle 2023 $84,313,189 Total Super Bowl Handle 2022 $68,044,810 Total Super Bowl Handle 2021 $53,634,680 Total Super Bowl Handle 2020 $30,693,942

Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2023 $4,652,018 Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2022 $697,646 Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2021 -$24,264 Super Bowl Revenue Retail 2020 -$450,894 Super Bowl Revenue Online 2023 $25,070,884 Super Bowl Revenue Online 2022 $3,877,693 Super Bowl Revenue Online 2021 $9,418,535 Super Bowl Revenue Online 2020 -$2,840,675 Total Super Bowl Revenue 2022 $29,722,902 Total Super Bowl Revenue 2022 $4,575,339 Total Super Bowl Revenue 2021 $9,394,271 Total Super Bowl Revenue 2020 -$3,334,787

The Board also reports that there were more than 793,000 online sports wagering accounts that were active during the Super Bowl weekend per data from geolocation technology service GeoComply.

Additionally, the gaming control board says GeoComply reported that it conducted more than 11.8 geolocation checks during the weekend to ensure that the wagering activity was being conducted by individuals who were within Pennsylvania and were authorized to conduct wagering on a site.

