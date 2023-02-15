Tampa hardcore band Yield To None headlines Born Free pub on Friday

Born Free Pub & Grill in Tampa, Florida on Sept. 23, 2022.

In December, recently-reformed Tampa hardcore band Yield To None released a six-song demo in conjunction with the outfit’s slot opening for New York-based legends of the genre, Agnostic Front. Just a few weeks ago, Yield To None also opened for another NYC hardcore band, Gel.For this one, Yield To None literally yields to nobody and headlines a gig where St. Pete ass kicker Razor and the Boogiemen plays support along with Tampa cybergrind duo Scissor Blade (which has a killer cover of Peaches’ “Fuck the Pain Away”).