Tampa, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa hardcore band Yield To None headlines Born Free pub on Friday

By Ray Roa,

10 days ago
Born Free Pub & Grill in Tampa, Florida on Sept. 23, 2022.
In December, recently-reformed Tampa hardcore band Yield To None released a six-song demo in conjunction with the outfit’s slot opening for New York-based legends of the genre, Agnostic Front. Just a few weeks ago, Yield To None also opened for another NYC hardcore band, Gel.

For this one, Yield To None literally yields to nobody and headlines a gig where St. Pete ass kicker Razor and the Boogiemen plays support along with Tampa cybergrind duo Scissor Blade (which has a killer cover of Peaches’ “Fuck the Pain Away”).


Tickets to see Yield To None play Tampa's Born Free Pub & Grill on Friday, Feb. 17 are $5 at the door.
