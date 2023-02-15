Open in App
East Palestine, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Ohio EPA: East Palestine water OK to drink

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer,

10 days ago
East Palestine residents are now safe to drink village water, according to the Ohio EPA.

In a release issued by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office Wednesday afternoon, the agency tested five wells that feed into the northeast Ohio village's municipal water system after a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals caught fire and derailed Feb. 3.

No raw contaminants were detected during those tests. There were also no contaminants detected that came as a result of the derailment, the release states.

Residents were told to leave their homes after the derailment that evening, which, according to investigators, was caused by a broken axle.

Around 50 cars went off the tracks, 11 of which were carrying hazardous materials. Nobody was injured in the wreck.

This report will be updated.

