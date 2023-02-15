Open in App
Tesla set to open Supercharger network to all electric vehicles

By John Clark,

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tesla has been working in partnership with the Biden Administration to open up its Supercharger network for use by all models and manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs).

Currently, Tesla’s Supercharger stations use a proprietary connector that can only be used on the automaker’s vehicles.

But there have been sightings of a new “Magic Dock” connector which makes the charging station compatible with the CCS Combo standard used by all North American EVs, with the exception of older Nissan Leafs.

According to Electrek , opening its Supercharger network to all brands, Tesla will become eligible for massive amounts of funding from the U.S. government, which has been set aside to build out a network of fast charging stations nationwide.

The funding will allow Tesla to double the size of its network.

“Tesla, for the first time, will open a portion of its U.S. Supercharger and Destination Charger network to non-Tesla EVs, making at least 7,500 chargers available for all EVs by the end of 2024,” the White House said in a statement. “They will include at least 3,500 new and existing 250 kW Superchargers along highway corridors to expand freedom of travel for all EVs, and Level 2 Destination Charging at locations like hotels and restaurants in urban and rural locations.  All EV drivers will be able to access these stations using the Tesla app or website.”

Tesla has also made its proprietary connector open-source, in the hopes that it will become the new American standard, despite the industry’s embrace of the CCS connector.

The “Magic Dock” will integrate a CCS adaptor on Supercharger stalls.

