Memphis wrestler, promoter Jerry Jarrett dies at 80

By Autumn Scott,

10 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Memphis wrestler and wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett died Tuesday, the WWE announced . He was 80 years old.

The cause of death is unknown.

Jerry Jarrett, the father of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett , wrestled for NWA Mid-America and won multiple Tag Team Championships before shifting his focus to promotion, according to the WWE.

He also collaborated with fellow Memphis wrestling icon Jerry “The King” Lawler to create the Continental Wrestling Association, which eventually merged with the World Class Championship Wrestling to form the United States Wrestling Association.

PREVIOUS: Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler recovering after suffering stroke in Florida

“WWE extends its condolences to Jarrett’s family, friends and fans,” the company said in part.

His son shared photos of his father on social media and said, “Performer, businessman, icon, and father. God bless the legendary Jerry Jarrett and watch over those who love him.”

