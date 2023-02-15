Scott Disick Spoils Kids With Tiffany Jewelry & More Valentine's Day Gifts As Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates With Travis Barker: Photos

mega;

Scott Disick may not have embarked on a romantic dinner date this year for Valentine's Day, but he did celebrate with three very special people: his and ex Kourtney Kardashian 's kids!

On February 14, the reality star shared a cute snap of their youngest son, 8-year-old Reign Disick , posing at home in front of a big balloon setup.

Another shot, which the dad-of-three, 39, captioned "Big v day," showed Reign in front of a gift-covered table, where there were three setups for the tot and his older siblings, Penelope , 10, and Mason , 13.

Each kid received a teddy bear, candy and a heap of other presents and it appeared Disick's little girl even had a Tiffany's bag waiting for her.

Meanwhile, Scott's ex spent the holiday with husband Travis Barker , and the spouses posted pics from their gorgeous trip to the mountains.

As OK! reported, an insider claimed there's still "tension" between Scott and the Blink 182 drummer, 47, which is why the exes keep their distance unless they're communicating about their offspring.

"Kourtney has all but cut off contact with Scott since marrying Travis, as Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions," the source spilled to an outlet. "He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have."

The awkward demeanor surrounding the co-parents has taken a toll on the Talentless founder's bank accout, as he's rumored to have minimal screen time in the upcoming third season of Hulu's The Kardashians .

"Scott's not filming 24/7 with them. He's focusing on making money separate from the show because he doesn't have that financial support anymore," an insider explained. "He's looking for brand partnerships and his next career move, especially after his spin off show [ Flip It Like Disick ] flopped."

Nonetheless, the Kardashian-Jenner brood is still there to support the New York native as he works on his mental health and sobriety . In fact, Kris Jenner shot down buzz he was cut off from the crew.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," the momager declared on social media in August 2022. "He’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family … we love him and not true!"