Open in App
Charles County, MD
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Teen On Probation Facing Multiple Murder Charges For Charles County Triple Shooting

By Zak Failla,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pRH4_0kogXqC000
Jayden Kevin Craig Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

A teen already on probation for a previous weapons charge has been identified and arrested for his role in the triple shooting in Charles County that left two victims dead and a third hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, Feb. 15 that Indian Head resident Jayden Kevin Craig, 19, is facing multiple murder charges for the fatal shooting earlier this week following a days-long investigation.

The incident began shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, when officers were called to the area of Shelton Court in Indian Head for a report of shots fired, with at least one person struck who fled in a vehicle.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, a lookout was broadcast for the vehicle by investigators, and the SUV was located several miles away on Route 210 near Laurel Drive in Bryans Road.

Officers say that when they approached the car, they found three, not one man, suffering from gunshot injuries.

They rendered emergency aid to Nanjemoy resident Xavien Bert Carroll, 19, until paramedics arrived, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to area hospitals, where a second victim died later.

Officials said that Waldorf resident Amonte Martez Green, 23, died at the hospital, while the third 23-year-old man whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

His condition was not immediately available on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The shooting was an isolated incident, according to investigators.

Craig was charged with:

  • First-degree murder;
  • Second-degree murder;
  • First-degree assault;
  • “Other related charges.”

Officials made note that Craig is currently on probation for an unrelated firearm charge dating back to June. 2022. In December, a judge sentenced him to serve 48 hours for the violation.

to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charles County, MD newsLocal Charles County, MD
Wanted La Plata Fugitive Located And Captured In Baltimore: Sheriff
La Plata, MD2 days ago
Benadryl OD? Middle Schooler Hospitalized After Trying To 'Get High,' Charles Sheriff Says
Indian Head, MD19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MURDER: Trio Arrested In Killing Of 21-Year-Old Baltimore Man
Baltimore, MD19 hours ago
House Of Horrors: Two Dead, Two In Custody Following Fairfax County Shooting, Stabbing: Police
Reston, VA1 day ago
Teen Accused Of Kidnapping Toddler At Upper Marlboro Gas Station Busted After Amber Alert
Upper Marlboro, MD1 day ago
Accused Baltimore Murderer In Custody After Years-Long Investigation, Police Say
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
PG Police Offer $25K Reward After Body Of DC Man Found In Temple Hills
Washington, DC1 day ago
Mystery Man Shoots At Group Of Baltimore Teens During Argument, Officials Say
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Teen Found Dead In District Heights Apartment Building, Police Say
Suitland, MD1 day ago
Off-Duty Security Guard Killed Outside Popular Temple Hills Business: Police
Temple Hills, MD1 day ago
Man Asking For Help Lighting Cigarette Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Laurel Resident
Laurel, MD2 days ago
Police Say This Man Attempted To Steal $130K From Fort Washington Bank
Fort Washington, MD1 day ago
Police Arrest 12-Year-Old Girl For Making Social Media Threats Toward Prince William County MS
Woodbridge, VA1 day ago
Amber Alert Issued For Boy Abducted In Upper Marlboro In Stolen Car: Maryland State Police
Upper Marlboro, MD2 days ago
Employee In 'Financial Despair' Admits To Killing Former Boss After Being Fired In MD
Rockville, MD1 day ago
Lexington Park Man Busted With Semi-Automatic 'Ghost Gun,' Illegal Magazine: Sheriff
Lexington Park, MD2 days ago
Victim In Mysterious Stabbing Checks Herself Into Annapolis Hospital, Police Seeking Answers
Annapolis, MD2 days ago
Horrific Video Released Of Suspect Killing Teen On MoCo Metro Bus: Police
Silver Spring, MD2 days ago
Man Shot In The Neck Rushed To Baltimore Hospital, Condition Unknown: Police
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Police ID Designer Sunglass Thief Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting Outside Tysons Corner
Washington, DC2 days ago
Pair Of Storms Could Bring Flurries, Lots Of Rain To Northeast In Coming Days
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy