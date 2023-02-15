Wichita man seriously injured after hitting a car that was stopped for another crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita was seriously injured Wednesday morning after he hit a car that was stopped for another crash.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 6:30 a.m., the driver of a 2013 Subaru Legacy was stopped sideways partially in the roadway of Interstate 35 in Wichita after a previous crash. Salina woman killed in crash in Saline County
The KHP says a 55-year-old man from Wichita driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado failed to see the Subaru Legacy until it was too late, and he hit it.
He was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.
According to the KHP, the man was wearing his seatbelt.
