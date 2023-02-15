Open in App
Columbus, OH
WKBN

$1 million bond set for woman charged with injuring Ohio trooper in I-71 crash

By David Rees,

10 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A Georgia woman charged for seriously injuring an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in a crash on Interstate 71 had her bond set on Wednesday.

Alea Weil, 29, of Atlanta appeared for an arraignment hearing and was issued a $1 million bond for aggravated vehicular assault and an extra $10,000 for possession of controlled substances. Prosecution requested a high bond because Weil has no ties to Ohio.

Weil was charged on Tuesday , one day after she crashed into Trooper Adrian Wilson. Wilson was standing outside of his Dodge Charger and picking up debris from the road at 10:44 a.m. on Monday when Weil hit the rear of his cruiser, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The collision caused the car to move forward and strike Wilson.

The crash closed the northbound lanes on I-71 from U.S. 62/State Route 3 to State Route 665/London-Groveport Road. Traffic was closed for nearly three hours as northbound lanes reopened just before 2 p.m.

Authorities said Wilson was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and has been moved to stable condition but remains seriously injured. Weil was also taken to Grant and received treatment.

