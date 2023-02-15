Open in App
Cleveland, OH
Former Guardians slugger finds new MLB team

By Chad Krispinsky,

10 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – Anne Rogers and Juan Toribio of MLB.com are reporting that former Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Franmil Reyes has agreed to a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals.

The deal includes an invitation to spring training.

Reyes split last season between the Guardians and Cubs. He batted a combined .221 with 14 home runs and 47 RBIs.

He was designated for assignment by Cleveland and later claimed off waivers by Chicago on Aug. 8.

In four years in Cleveland, Reyes appeared in 295 games with 58 home runs and 182 RBIs.

