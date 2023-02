The Missouri Department of Transportation said Wednesday it would be towing cars that were left parked along exit ramps and interstates by fans on their way to the Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City.

Kansas City Police Department officials had tow trucks on standby to remove the cars, which they said could cause safety issues or block emergency vehicles.

Vehicles towed from public areas by KCPD or the city will be taken to the city tow lot. The lot can be reached at 816-513-0688.

Vehicle owners will be responsible for their tow bills.