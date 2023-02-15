Ban on Grimsby Town fans taking inflatable fish mascot to FA Cup showdown lifted

A BAN on footie fans taking an inflatable fish to an FA Cup showdown has been lifted in a victory for The Sun.

Grimsby Town’s Harry Haddocks was given the hook by Premier League Southampton FC - leaving fans trawling for another mascot.

A ban on Grimsby Town fans taking their inflatable fish mascots to an FA Cup showdown has been lifted Credit: Getty

After The Sun revealed the news there was a U-turn yesterday following a backlash against the decision and support for Grimsby who wanted to take the mascot for the fifth round clash on March 1.

But the two sides had “worked together to find a solution” for the mascots at the match, a club spokesperson said.

Mariners chief executive Debbie Cook said she could not wait to see lots of fans “proudly waving” the fishes.

She said: “Ever since the 1989 FA Cup, he’s been present at every big game in the club’s history.”

It would have been a real shame for him not to be there.

“Fans had earlier been warned that any inflatables taken into Southampton’s ground for the FA Cup fixture would be confiscated.”

A similar ban on the inflatable fish mascots was imposed on Mariners fans in 2017 when the side travelled to Barnet on the final day of the season.