Rihanna’s Son Makes Vogue Debut

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their son are gracing the cover of British Vogue’s March issue!

In the issue, Rihanna opens up about motherhood, new music, music, and her newfound confidence.

Rihanna has adapted a new sleep schedule since welcoming their son, even doing an interview with Vogue at 4 am in the morning.

She explained, “Oh, he sleeps through the night now.” [...] “You know I don’t. Look at us right now. No, I’m up. I’m like, ‘OK, time to watch some Housewives.’ These are my hours.”

RiRi also explained how motherhood has changed her aspect on life. She said, “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because... it doesn’t matter.”

Rihanna admitted that she experienced a “head f**k” after giving birth. She elaborated, “Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

Earlier this year, paparazzi got the first photos of Rihanna’s son without their consent. While she didn’t want that to happen, she emphasized, “Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”

In response to the paparazzi snaps, Rihanna decided to post a TikTok video of her son. She admitted, “I just went straight into protective mode. Like there wasn’t even time for rage. [Rocky and me] drove up to the trailer area and we sat in the car chatting and working out how we move forward. As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation.”

Rihanna and A$AP’s relationship have grown even stronger since they welcomed their son. She said, “We’re best friends with a baby. We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child with A$AP and they could be having more kids in the future! She shared, “I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here.”

For more on Rihanna, visit Vogue.co.uk!

The March issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands February 21.