Open in App
Montgomery County, MD
See more from this location?
DC News Now

3 people transported after Montgomery County crash

By Makea Luzader,

10 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three people were transported after a crash on Midcounty Highway on Wednesday.

First responders were called to Midcounty Highway near Woodfield Road for the crash around 1:24 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRpuo_0kogFdkX00
Images courtesy of Pete Piringer (@mcfrspio) via Twitter.

Patients were trapped and had to be extricated. At least one of the cars rolled over.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Roads were closed for some time during the response.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
2 dead after woman stabbed in home, accused attacker shot in Fairfax County
Reston, VA1 day ago
Firefighters injured in house collapse during fire
Lanham, MD1 day ago
Capitol Heights man shot, killed in Southeast DC
Washington, DC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Metro to hold ‘real-world’ emergency exercise inside train tunnel
Wheaton, MD13 hours ago
17-year-old shot, killed in District Heights
District Heights, MD1 day ago
Mother of man killed by off-duty DC police officer planning lawsuit
Washington, DC1 day ago
Security guard shot, killed at skating rink in Prince George’s County
Temple Hills, MD1 day ago
4 injured, including firefighter and officer, in Warren Co. house fire, rescue
Front Royal, VA2 days ago
Video released in fatal Metrobus shooting
Silver Spring, MD2 days ago
Police officers on restricted duty after accused shoplifter at Tysons Corner Center shot, killed
Washington, DC2 days ago
City of Hyattsville hosts community Narcan training
Hyattsville, MD1 day ago
Police expecting Proud Boys presence at library Drag Story Hour event in Montgomery County
Olney, MD2 days ago
Vigil held for woman killed in Silver Spring fire; parents turning grief into action
Silver Spring, MD2 days ago
Missing 3-year-old boy in Prince George’s County found safe
Upper Marlboro, MD2 days ago
All clear given after suspicious package reported at Russian Embassy in DC
Washington, DC1 day ago
Winter facilities worry mild temperatures could affect business
Frederick, PA5 hours ago
Park View business owner leads the charge to oust local councilwoman
Washington, DC2 days ago
No charges against off-duty DC police officer who killed man who had gun in Wharf
Washington, DC2 days ago
Early bloom for cherry blossom trees at National Harbor
Washington, DC18 hours ago
What to know about DC school enrollment
Washington, DC2 days ago
Dacha Beer Garden holds Ukraine fundraiser marking one year since Russian invasion
Washington, DC1 day ago
Demonstration, rally mark first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Washington, DC6 hours ago
No. 7 Terrapins win 6th straight, down No. 16 Buckeyes
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Hayfield, Robinson win 6C Region basketball titles
Hayfield, VA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy