3 people transported after Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three people were transported after a crash on Midcounty Highway on Wednesday.

First responders were called to Midcounty Highway near Woodfield Road for the crash around 1:24 p.m.

Images courtesy of Pete Piringer (@mcfrspio) via Twitter.

Patients were trapped and had to be extricated. At least one of the cars rolled over.

Roads were closed for some time during the response.

