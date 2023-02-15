Greenfield woman sentenced to 90 days for fatal 2021 crash

GREENFIELD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Wednesday, Ashley Donovan of Greenfield was sentenced for her role in a fatal car crash in October 2021. Donovan pleaded guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide in October 2022 and was sentenced to 90 days of local incarceration with five years of probation.

According to the prosecutors, Donovan was driving 91 miles per hour on Route 9N in Greenfield when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Lanie Drive. Donovan had three children in the car, all injured in the crash. The other driver, Diane Welch, died from injuries.

