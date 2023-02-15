Open in App
Greenfield, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Greenfield woman sentenced to 90 days for fatal 2021 crash

By Ben Mitchell,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0883P6_0kogENrE00

GREENFIELD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Wednesday, Ashley Donovan of Greenfield was sentenced for her role in a fatal car crash in October 2021. Donovan pleaded guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide in October 2022 and was sentenced to 90 days of local incarceration with five years of probation.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

According to the prosecutors, Donovan was driving 91 miles per hour on Route 9N in Greenfield when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Lanie Drive. Donovan had three children in the car, all injured in the crash. The other driver, Diane Welch, died from injuries.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Greenfield, NY newsLocal Greenfield, NY
NYSP arrest two following fuel theft at Stewart’s
Wilton, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NYSP: Ballston man arrested for DWI and drug possession
Clifton Park, NY1 day ago
Motorcyclist hospitalized after Ballston crash
Ballston, NY1 day ago
All lanes closed, downed poles after Bethlehem crash
Bethlehem, NY2 days ago
5 things to know this Friday, February 24
Albany, NY1 day ago
Free Universal Prekindergaten services expanded in Ballston Spa
Ballston Spa, NY1 day ago
First microbrewery to open in Capital Region celebrates 30 years
Troy, NY4 hours ago
Shen uses late heroics to advance past Nisky
Niskayuna, NY2 days ago
Plan to lower overtime threshold for farm workers finalized
Albany, NY2 days ago
Bethlehem completes comeback to avoid upset against Shaker
Bethlehem, NY2 days ago
Farm Bureau: New overtime threshold poses challenges
Albany, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy