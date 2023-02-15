Open in App
Rosemead, CA
KTLA

Man, 95, dies in suspected arson at Rosemead home

By Cindy Von Quednow,

10 days ago

A 95-year-old man died in a suspected arson at a Rosemead home Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 2 p.m. in the 3100 block of Charlotte Avenue.

It started in a back house where the victim lived with his 67-year-old daughter and his 43-year-old son, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported .

The grandson was detained as he was walking away from the fire, but he was not arrested, the newspaper reported.

The victim, identified by coroner’s officials as Hay Hoo, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Tribune.

Los Angeles County firefighters put out the fire in about 30 minutes, the newspaper reported.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department responded around 4 p.m. and began conducting an arson death investigation.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

