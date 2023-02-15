RPD chase masked men hanging out of car with guns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday afternoon, Rochester Police Department (RPD) officers received at least one 911 call about men in masks hanging out of a vehicle with guns.

Officers in the Clinton section located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, and it fled, according to RPD.

The RPD says there was a short vehicle pursuit, which was later stopped by officers due to how close the pursuit was to nearby schools, as well as the high speeds the vehicles were driving at.

At this time, the RPD says none of the guns were pointed at the officers.

