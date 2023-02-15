San Antonio Icehouse Week will celebrate city's outdoor drinking spots with discounts and prizes
By Nina Rangel,
10 days ago
Owners of the casual outdoor drinking spots that are a key part of San Antonio's community and culture will kick off the Second Annual San Antonio Icehouse Week on Friday, Feb. 24.
The 10-day celebration will highlight some of the city’s most vibrant icehouses, all offering drink specials, prizes and giveaways. A portion of proceeds from the event — which is co-sponsored by the Current and ends Sunday, March 5 — will benefit LaunchSA , a local entrepreneurship and small-business support community.
Alamo City entrepreneurs Jody Newman, owner of Bruno’s Dive Bar and the Friendly Spot, and Kent Oliver, owner of Dakota Eastside Icehouse, launched the inaugural Icehouse Week in 2022 to support small businesses recovering from the pandemic. They also wanted to celebrate the icehouse's vital place in South Texas culture.
“In the last two decades or so, there’s been a resurgence of people who appreciate what icehouses are about, and what they have to offer,” Oliver told the Current last year. “A close place to home, where they can go and hang out, be with friends, meet their neighbors. ... I think some of the newer neighborhoods and subdivisions just don’t have an outlet that’s personal and embedded in the neighborhood, so it’s so important for us to preserve that culture.”
During the first run of the event, thousands of San Antonians showed their support for local small businesses by patronizing participating icehouses.
This year, the featured establishments including Backyard on Broadway, Bruno’s Dive, Dakota East Side Icehouse, La Tuna Icehouse & Grill, Lucky Duck, Lucy Cooper’s Texas Icehouse, McIntyre’s — to name a few. This iteration also is presented by local breweries Freetail Brewing Co., Second Pitch Beer Co. Viva Beer and Weathered Souls Brewing Co. along with Tito's Vodka.
Comments / 0