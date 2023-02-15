Open in App
Mount Juliet, TN
Wilson County Source

Driver Captured After Fleeing From Mt. Juliet Crash

By Morgan Mitchell,

10 days ago

A man has been arrested after Mt. Juliet police say he fled from a crash on February 15, 2023.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. when a box truck flipped on Pleasant Grove Road near Triple Crown.

Mt. Juliet police notified residents to be on the lookout for the driver when they did not find him at the scene. He was later apprehended after a citizen reported seeing the suspect enter nearby woods.

Shortly after, police found the man behind a Longhorn Steakhouse.

Mt. Juliet Police said he is also a wanted person out of Indiana.

