Man identified in fatal tree trimming accident

BONITA, Calif. — A man who was killed Monday during a tree trimming accident in the South Bay has been identified by authorities.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Bardomiano Bautista-Perez , 39, was working at a private residence when he became trapped within cut palm fronds.

At the time of the incident, officials say the man was hoisted on a palm tree that was about 100 feet tall.

His co-workers called 911 and attempted to help him until first responders arrived.

Multiple fire personnel arrived on scene and they were able to free Bautista-Perez from within the tree with the assistance of search and rescue, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Officials say Bautista-Perez was not breathing and CPR was performed, but he did not respond and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Bautista-Perez’s loved ones to support his wife and children during this difficult time.

The exact cause of death is still pending investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

