San Diego County, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Man identified in fatal tree trimming accident

By Amber Coakley,

10 days ago

BONITA, Calif. — A man who was killed Monday during a tree trimming accident in the South Bay has been identified by authorities.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Bardomiano Bautista-Perez , 39, was working at a private residence when he became trapped within cut palm fronds.

Man fatally struck by vehicle on Pacific Highway

At the time of the incident, officials say the man was hoisted on a palm tree that was about 100 feet tall.

His co-workers called 911 and attempted to help him until first responders arrived.

Multiple fire personnel arrived on scene and they were able to free Bautista-Perez from within the tree with the assistance of search and rescue, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Officials say Bautista-Perez was not breathing and CPR was performed, but he did not respond and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Bautista-Perez’s loved ones to support his wife and children during this difficult time.

The exact cause of death is still pending investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

