Two dead after Black Hawk helicopter crash near Huntsville

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A Black Hawk helicopter with the Tennessee National Guard crashed in Madison County near Highway 53 and Burwell Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed to News 19 that there were no survivors in the crash. Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed two people were killed.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the helicopter as a UH-60 Black Hawk. The Federal Aviation (FAA) officials told News 19 they could not release any details about the origin of the flight.

The incident happened at the intersection Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m.

The Tennessee National Guard released a statement around 8 p.m. stating, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.”

Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted an update to their Twitter page around 7 p.m. stating that Highway 53 would be closed in both directions through Thursday. The closures will be lanes between Jeff Road and Douglas Road, and between Research Park Boulevard and Jeff Road.

MCSO recommends traveling over to Hazel Green to utilize Pulaski Pike or Hwy. 231/431 as the optimal routes to get to Huntsville and Old Railroad Bed Road or Wall Triana from Hwy 53 to get to the Madison area.

Authorities have also warned residents not to pick up or move any debris from the crash, and to contact them immediately.

