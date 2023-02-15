Open in App
Huntsville, AL
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

Two dead after Black Hawk helicopter crash near Huntsville

By Kait NewsumJess Grotjahn,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rlvA7_0kog8CT000

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A Black Hawk helicopter with the Tennessee National Guard crashed in Madison County near Highway 53 and Burwell Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed to News 19 that there were no survivors in the crash. Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed two people were killed.

SRO stunned student, located gun in two separate incidents at Austin Junior High School

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the helicopter as a UH-60 Black Hawk. The Federal Aviation (FAA) officials told News 19 they could not release any details about the origin of the flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECkO0_0kog8CT000
Example of a Black Hawk (Photo: US Army)
Example of a Black Hawk (Photo: Lockheed Martin)
Strong To Severe Storms Through Thursday Evening

The incident happened at the intersection Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m.

The Tennessee National Guard released a statement around 8 p.m. stating, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.”

Reporting from the Wednesday 9 p.m. newscast:

Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted an update to their Twitter page around 7 p.m. stating that Highway 53 would be closed in both directions through Thursday. The closures will be lanes between Jeff Road and Douglas Road, and between Research Park Boulevard and Jeff Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZuGx_0kog8CT000
WHNT PHOTO
WHNT PHOTO
WHNT PHOTO

MCSO recommends traveling over to Hazel Green to utilize Pulaski Pike or Hwy. 231/431 as the optimal routes to get to Huntsville and Old Railroad Bed Road or Wall Triana from Hwy 53 to get to the Madison area.

Authorities have also warned residents not to pick up or move any debris from the crash, and to contact them immediately.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
News 19’s Ben Smith wins weathercast regional Emmy award
Huntsville, AL4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Town Creek woman dies after single vehicle crash
Town Creek, AL17 hours ago
Five-car wreck leads to slowdown on I-565 in Huntsville
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
One dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Hazel Green
Hazel Green, AL1 day ago
Owens Cross Roads Police K9 discovers vape pen amid routine school search
Owens Cross Roads, AL2 days ago
10+ dead raccoons dumped under bridge in Cocke County, TN.
Bridgeport, AL13 hours ago
‘Brick by Brick’: Huntsville Historic Foundation opens exhibit celebrating the Brandon’s contributions
Huntsville, AL13 hours ago
Nashville rape suspect arrested in Huntsville, Alabama
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Hartselle Elementary school principal wins state honor
Hartselle, AL19 hours ago
Decatur woman charged amid drug investigation
Decatur, AL2 days ago
800g of meth, several guns, over $9k in cash found during New Market search, police say
New Market, AL2 days ago
Devyn Keith removed as chair of City Finance Committee
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Moulton man arrested for trafficking amounts of meth, narcotics
Moulton, AL1 day ago
Marshall County man charged in connection to overdose death pleads not guilty
Guntersville, AL2 days ago
Special Olympics of Madison County held bowling tournament
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
City of Huntsville joins opioid lawsuit against CVS, Walgreens and Walmart
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Marshall County man allegedly found with meth, prescription meds during arrest for felony warrants
Albertville, AL1 day ago
Madison high schooler playing drums for college funds
Madison, AL5 hours ago
Sharing Our Stories: News 19’s Black History Month Special
Huntsville, AL7 hours ago
AKA conference announces childhood hunger initiative
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Two arrested in Limestone Valentine’s Day drug busts
Athens, AL2 days ago
UAH baseball falls at home to Missouri ST
Huntsville, AL4 hours ago
Decatur Cancer Survivor Sang at 2023 Grammys
Decatur, AL1 day ago
James Clemens’ Grant Gage signs with Wallace State baseball
Madison, AL1 day ago
TRACTOR DAY: Lincoln County High School students celebrate tradition
Fayetteville, TN2 days ago
Shulman family takes over UAH hoops for 2022-23 season
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week: Midnight
Decatur, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy