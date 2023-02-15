Oblong, Hutsonville, Palestine announce spring clean ups

false

Three communities in Crawford County have announced the dates for their spring clean ups.

The Village of Oblong will have their spring clean up day on March 28 for Republic Services customer inside the village limits who are paid up.

Republic will not accept tires, liquid paint, flammable materials, appliances, microwaves, televisions, computers, air conditioners, propane tanks, vehicle batteries, yard waste, construction materials, concrete or pianos.

They will accept mattresses only if they are wrapped in plastic. Carpet must be cut into four foot sections, tied and secured for easy pick up.

Residents are asked to have items to the curb before the morning of the event.

After March 28, any items left on the curb should be disposed of properly by the home owner.

Hustonville announced April 10 as their spring clean up. This is also only available for customers who are current on their bill and inside village limits.

The village said televisions and items that contain freon will not be accepted.

Items should be placed on the curbs before the day of the event and any leftover items need to be cleaned up following the event.

The Village Palestine will host spring clean up on April 18. Current Republic customers inside the village limits,may set items on the curb the evening before.

Republic will not accept tires, paint, batteries, computers, large appliances, construction materials, tree limbs and yard waste, televisions or flammable materials. Mattresses will only be taken, if they are wrapped in plastic.

Any large item that two Republic employees cannot lift safely, will not be collected.

Republic, along with the villages, work together to keep the villages clean and help customers get rid of unwanted items, free of charge.