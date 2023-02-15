Shreveport man sentenced to life in prison for killing his brother

A Shreveport man will spend life in prison following the murder of his brother, the Caddo District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

On Aug. 18, 2021, Carlin Tremell Cotton, 53, killed his brother 45-year-old Cedric Cemoyne Fuller according to court documents. It was discovered in court that on that date, Cotton went to Baxter Street where he got into an altercation with Fuller.

Witnesses reported hearing two bursts of gunfire. Upon exiting the house, the witnesses found Fuller face-down in a puddle of blood.

Pathology reports show that Fuller was shot five times from behind. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health but died later that day.

Authorities say following the shooting Cotton called 9-1-1 and admitted to shooting his brother. He was apprehended in Bossier.

During the trial Cotton claimed that he acted in self-defense, these claims were rejected by the jury, and he was found guilty unanimously on Jan. 26, 2023.

