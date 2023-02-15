Memphis soul great Spencer Wiggins dead at 81

Spencer Wiggins, one of the greatest deep soul singers, has died. The Memphis native ― who recorded for the Goldwax and FAME labels in the 1960s and ‘70s before largely devoting himself to gospel music and his work in the church ― died Monday at the age of 81. His brother and fellow singer, Percy Wiggins, confirmed his passing.

Though major chart success eluded him, Spencer Wiggins was a beloved cult figure, hailed in R&B circles as one of the most evocative vocalists of the golden age of Southern soul. Starting in the late-1980s, after his work was reissued by European and Japanese soul aficionados, Wiggins enjoyed a rediscovery and began performing at festivals all over the world. Over the last decade, he also became an active figure in Memphis, recording and performing with throwback R&B group The Bo-Keys, alongside his brother.

Bo-Keys band leader Scott Bomar hailed Spencer Wiggins as “the soul singer’s soul singer.”

“The people who were around Memphis in the ‘60s, all say Spencer was the guy,” Bomar said. “Everyone says he was the top R&B singer in the clubs. I’ve heard Stax people say it, Hi people say it — anyone who was around Memphis in that era all say he was the baddest dude around, bar none. And that says a lot when you think about how stiff the competition was.”

David Porter, the Hall of Fame Stax Records songwriter and producer, who sang with Wiggins when they were teenagers, hailed his talent.

“Spencer was an amazing vocalist,” Porter said. “Growing up, he set the bar for all of us. We all had to work to reach that level. But from day one, when we heard Spencer, it was there, his gift. He never got a fraction of what he really truly deserved, what his talent deserved. But his temperament was always good, which made him even more special.”

Born Jan. 8, 1942, and raised on Porter Street near Downtown — his neighbor was fellow vocalist Bobby “Blue” Bland — Wiggins began singing gospel in the New Friendship Baptist Church, where his mother was a member of the choir. Wiggins, along with his brother and sisters, formed a series of youth gospel groups in the early 1950s, including the New Rival Gospel Singers, who had a weekly spot performing on radio station WDIA.

Wiggins attended Booker T. Washington High School, a musical hothouse, where his classmates included Porter, Earth, Wind & Fire founder Maurice White, Stax legend Booker T. Jones, Hi Records singer Don Bryant, and his eventual Goldwax labelmate James Carr, among others. As teens, the Wiggins brothers shifted from gospel and began singing R&B, forming a secular group called The Four Stars, whose lineup included Porter.

“Spencer was one that could emulate the sound of Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland and Little Milton in ways that would make you think, 'How is a high school kid that good?'" Porter said. "The confidence was there too. Spencer would be on these talent shows and he was as comfortable on stage as any major superstar. There was no one like that.”

In the early-'60s, Wiggins gained local notoriety at Clifford Miller’s popular Flamingo Room nightclub, where he performed with an all-star ensemble led by Gene “Bowlegs” Miller, and featuring Stax star Isaac Hayes on organ and Hi Rhythm drummer Howard Grimes.

Wiggins — who was under contract to local music attorney Sy Rosenberg — eventually got connected with Goldwax records' co-founder and producer Quinton Claunch. Wiggins’ debut single “Lover’s Crimes” — released on the Goldwax subsidiary, Bandstand USA — was written by Hayes and released in 1965.

Wiggins would put out another seven singles for Goldwax over the next three years, including gems like “Lonely Man,” “Old Friend” and “The Power of a Woman.” This run would include songs written by top Southern soul tunesmiths like Claunch, George Jackson, and Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham. The tracks were recorded at Sun Records, American Studios and FAME studio in Muscle Shoals, and featured notable players like Duane Allman, who added guitar to Wiggins’ gender-flipping version of Aretha Franklin’s "I Never Loved a Woman (The Way I Love You).”

Although Wiggins’ records featured great songwriting, top session talent and his own deeply moving vocal stylings, none of the releases achieved major commercial success, as the small Goldwax label was largely focused on promoting on its main star, “Dark End of the Street” hitmaker James Carr.

In 1969, Claunch sold Wiggins’ contract to producer Rick Hall at FAME. Hall pursued a funkier direction and cut two of Wiggins' greatest sides, “Love Machine” and “Double Lovin’” — the latter became his only hit, reaching No. 44 on the R&B charts in the fall of 1970 (a version by The Osmonds would become a top 20 pop smash the following year).

Post-FAME, Wiggins would make a few more recordings for the local Sounds of Memphis and XL labels in the early-'70s before he quit the music business and moved to Miami, Florida. There, he became a deacon and chorus director of the New Birth Baptist Church. Though he focused on gospel music — and released a series of spiritual recordings starting in the mid-‘90s — it was the rediscovery of his forgotten soul sides that reignited his career.

Despite a relatively small official discography — eight singles for Goldwax, another two for FAME, and a handful for Sounds of Memphis/XL — beginning in the late 1980s, labels in Japan and the U.K. would collect his early material and unreleased tracks, releasing them to great acclaim and setting the stage for his return to secular music.

Over the past decade, Wiggins — who returned to Memphis in 2011 — would perform at the Poretta Soul Festival in Italy, the Ponderosa Stomp in New Orleans, and dates all across the U.K. and Japan, thrilling audiences with versions of his once forgotten, but now beloved songs. He and his brother Percy also recorded and released a cover of Carr's "Dark End of the Street" on Bomar's Electraphonic label in 2013.

“When we played with Spencer, he would do these old songs with such incredible power,” Bomar recalled. “When we played something like ‘Lover Man,’ you’d just get goose bumps listening to him. He really was one of the greats.”

Funeral services for Wiggins will take place at noon Feb. 25 at Mount Gilead the Cathedral of El-Shaddai, 3997 Willowview Ave.

