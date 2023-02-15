Open in App
Kalamazoo, MI
See more from this location?
MLive

Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil at Western Michigan in honor of MSU mass shooting victims

By Rodney Jaren Coleman-Robinson,

10 days ago
KALAMAZOO, MI - Hundreds gathered on Western Michigan University’s campus Wednesday for a candlelight vigil to honor the lives of Michigan State University’s mass shooting...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Lansing, MI newsLocal East Lansing, MI
Woman accused in fatal hit-and-run of MSU student extradited to U.S.
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
How to Watch the Big Five Meet: Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State and more - College Gymnastics (2/25/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
East Lansing, MI23 hours ago
How to buy an authorized ‘Spartan Strong’ t-shirt online
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
To make room for new dorms, University of Michigan starts closing nearby parking lots
Ann Arbor, MI20 hours ago
New dorms, tech center among campus projects in Grand Valley State’s 10-year plan
Allendale, MI1 day ago
Flint firefighter killed in the line of duty
Flint, MI10 hours ago
Employment agency to move from longtime Ypsilanti home to new Ann Arbor location
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
GST MI Works! set to host a multi-employer job fair in Flint on Monday
Flint, MI19 hours ago
Congresswoman Hillary Scholten hosting first town hall in Muskegon
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
State robotics competition to take place at Kettering University this weekend
Flint, MI1 day ago
Students from 9 counties to take part in Science & Engineering Fair at UM-Flint
Flint, MI19 hours ago
Beer-lovers gather in the thousands during Michigan Winter Beer Festival
Grand Rapids, MI10 hours ago
Schools, courthouses, other places closed in West Michigan after ice storm
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
STEMapalooza to bring Girl Scouts together for a fun day of STEM at SVSU
Saginaw, MI22 hours ago
Jim Harbaugh helps Ann Arbor police move fallen tree after ice storm
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
West Michigan firefighters mourn loss of one of their own who died during ice storm
Paw Paw, MI2 days ago
Kalamazoo, Portage offering curbside collection of fallen tree limbs after damaging storm
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
NBA star James Harden donates to MSU student paralyzed in mass shooting
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Washtenaw County forges ahead in legal battle with Ann Arbor-area polluter
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Portage declares state of emergency as ice storm cleanup continues
Portage, MI1 day ago
Jackson-area office closings, event cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 23
Jackson, MI2 days ago
Brick Bash returns with sprawling LEGO builds to benefit Skyline High bands
Ann Arbor, MI15 hours ago
Spoiled food, fleeing homes: Kalamazoo residents make tough choices in ice storm aftermath
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
See Rock Cancer help children with cancer soar
Ann Arbor, MI21 hours ago
Emergency crews in Washtenaw County received more than 650 calls during ice storm
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
‘A street fit for a king’: Jackson seeking $6M grant to rebuild MLK Jr. Drive
Jackson, MI1 day ago
Owosso woman pleads to second-degree murder in boyfriend’s 2019 death
Owosso, MI1 day ago
Officials urge caution after generator sparks Ann Arbor house fire
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy