Stumbling Patrick Mahomes chugs beer at Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

In videos from the parade, Mahomes can be seen stumbling while on the roof of a red bus that drove the Chiefs through the crowded streets of Kansas City.
The 27-year-old quarterback channeled “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and chugged Coors Light beers, while rocking a WWE championship belt. It appeared to be the same belt he wore on Sunday, when he was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career.
Mahomes was seen slamming cold ones as QB coach Matt Nagy helped hold him up. The two-time Super Bowl champion wore tinted ski goggles and a red puffer jacket during the festivities.
Other videos showed Mahomes hoisting his silver MVP trophy in one hand and a beer in the other.
It was unclear if he was swaying back and forth was after one too many, or if his dance moves were that mediocre. Nonetheless, you don’t need to be a good dancer to become a world champion.
“Let’s get this thing started!!!” Mahomes wrote on his Instagram Story, including a photo of the crowded parade route in downtown Kansas City.
The photo showed Chiefs fans lining the streets near metal fences and cheering from building balconies.
